Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 9,304,329 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.37 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.62 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.55% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -31.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.4 and 26.87% above the 52-week low of $4.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.44 Million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sporting 2.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the SIRI stock price touched $5.77-2 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have moved -21.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed -6.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 167.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.86.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.93 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 Billion and $2.06 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.1% for the current quarter and -2.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.25%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 0.97%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.99% with a share float percentage of 67.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 127.14 Million shares worth more than $746.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 66.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.91 Million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 48836760 shares of worth $286.67 Million while later fund manager owns 31.22 Million shares of worth $183.24 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.