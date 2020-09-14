LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,002,904 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.81 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 4.13% during that session. The LX stock price is -148.61% off its 52-week high price of $16.93 and 5.29% above the 52-week low of $6.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Sporting 4.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the LX stock price touched $7.49-9 or saw a rise of 9.08%. Year-to-date, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -50.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have changed -21.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.64%, compared to -17.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.9% and 46.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $530.51 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $637.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $455.53 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.97% with a share float percentage of 42.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 5.08 Million shares worth more than $54.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 4.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.9 Million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2337183 shares of worth $24.87 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $9.76 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.