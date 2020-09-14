Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,323,794 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.23 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The UA stock price is -92.08% off its 52-week high price of $19.65 and 37.73% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 Million shares.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the UA stock price touched $10.22- or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Under Armour, Inc. shares have moved -46.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have changed 6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Under Armour, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.43% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -78.3% and -230% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.43 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.1% for the current quarter and -22.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -314.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.8%.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.44% with a share float percentage of 87.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour, Inc. having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 28.99 Million shares worth more than $256.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 12.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.9 Million and represent 10.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.4% shares in the company for having 5553056 shares of worth $49.09 Million while later fund manager owns 4.51 Million shares of worth $41.81 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.