Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has a beta value of -0.02 and has seen 1,091,721 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.56 Million, closed the last trade at $22 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 3.53% during that session. The LAKE stock price is -27.27% off its 52-week high price of $28 and 54.68% above the 52-week low of $9.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 901.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 926.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) trade information

Sporting 3.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the LAKE stock price touched $23.29- or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Lakeland Industries, Inc. shares have moved 103.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have changed 0.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.64% from current levels.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lakeland Industries, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 631.11%, compared to -0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 221.4% and 153.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +128.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.46% with a share float percentage of 67.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lakeland Industries, Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 649.8 Thousand shares worth more than $14.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 626.14 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.04 Million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 206607 shares of worth $4.63 Million while later fund manager owns 154.94 Thousand shares of worth $3.48 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.