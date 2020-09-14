Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1,318,099 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.07 Million, closed the last trade at $6.1 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.35% during that session. The KNDI stock price is -185.25% off its 52-week high price of $17.4 and 64.43% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

Sporting 2.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the KNDI stock price touched $6.53-6 or saw a rise of 6.58%. Year-to-date, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares have moved 28.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) have changed -29.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump -60.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.38 while the price target rests at a high of $2.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.98% from current levels.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.5%.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.42% with a share float percentage of 6.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 608.34 Thousand shares worth more than $2.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 1.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 176.89 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $742.93 Thousand and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 137160 shares of worth $576.07 Thousand while later fund manager owns 41.49 Thousand shares of worth $128.21 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.