Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,065,223 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.31 Million, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.95% during that session. The PME stock price is -75.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.4 and 58.39% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 383.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Sporting 8.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the PME stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 9.27%. Year-to-date, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares have moved 9.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) have changed 38.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 994.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +994.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 994.89% from current levels.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -57.6%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.14% with a share float percentage of 2.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 57.29 Thousand shares worth more than $66.45 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 41.11 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.68 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.