PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 6,548,966 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.23 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The PCG stock price is -98.7% off its 52-week high price of $18.34 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.39 Million shares.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the PCG stock price touched $9.31-1 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, PG&E Corporation shares have moved -15.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have changed -2.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 70Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PG&E Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.87%, compared to -0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -74.8% and -64.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.81 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.43 Billion and $4.74 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.4% for the current quarter and 8.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.67%.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.61% with a share float percentage of 83.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PG&E Corporation having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 114.13 Million shares worth more than $1.01 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 5.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zimmer Partners, LP, with the holding of over 75Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $665.25 Million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 27178516 shares of worth $241.07 Million while later fund manager owns 23.84 Million shares of worth $211.48 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.