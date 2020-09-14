NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 2,658,116 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -7.54% during that session. The NG stock price is -21.8% off its 52-week high price of $12.85 and 55.92% above the 52-week low of $4.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) trade information

Despite being -7.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the NG stock price touched $11.49- or saw a rise of 8.22%. Year-to-date, NovaGold Resources Inc. shares have moved 17.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) have changed 28.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 184.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +184.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 184.36% from current levels.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.7%.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.47% with a share float percentage of 74.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaGold Resources Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.64 Million shares worth more than $226.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the holding of over 22.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.04 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 9114250 shares of worth $83.67 Million while later fund manager owns 7.24 Million shares of worth $66.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.2% of company’s outstanding stock.