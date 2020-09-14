Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) recently announced launch of its proprietary cannabis brand “Mood Ring” in Canada. The brand as well as product ranged under Mood Ring will be officially launched in select markets across Canada this fall. This will provide customers with affordable, high-quality and environment friendly cannabis products to meet their demand.

Neptune is a fully integrated health and wellness company that specializes in providing purpose driven and sustainable products created from natural and plant based sources. The company has an experience of working in the industries like wellness, extraction and consumer packaged goods (CPG) that spans over decades. Mood Ring is leveraged with that expertise to offer products in Canadian markets especially designed to meet the needs of local consumers. Mood Ring CBD products are focused on consumers looking for wellness products made of natural resources. On the other hand, to meet the needs of recreational market, the company offers Mood Ring THC products.

The proprietary technology of cold ethanol extraction process by Neptune will be used in Mood Ring. This will be used to create full range of extracts comprise of tinctures and capsule products. That also includes manufacturing of THC concentrates through company’s newly implemented solventless extraction process.

The technology will help Mood Ring will most of the cannabinoid and terpene benefits out of the plant to customers causing significantly low impact on the environment. The processes will consume less energy to extract than required by CO2 process.

Health Canada, in June allowed Neptune to market its cannabis products across several provinces and territories by issuing sales license. The authorization also includes sale of extracts, topical and edible products. In Canada, Neptune already holds a processing license and the new authorization by Health Canada will add to it. This will help Neptune in expanding its cannabis business including Mood Ring and other planned proprietary brands and products in future.