Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1,492,066 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $161.19 per share which meant it gained $8.96 on the day or 5.89% during that session. The QDEL stock price is -90.28% off its 52-week high price of $306.72 and 65.72% above the 52-week low of $55.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quidel Corporation (QDEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.06.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Sporting 5.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the QDEL stock price touched $166.22 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Quidel Corporation shares have moved 114.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) have changed -29.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $264.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160 while the price target rests at a high of $363. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +125.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.74% from current levels.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quidel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +103.6% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 480% and 384% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +129.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.