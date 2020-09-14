Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,400,987 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $128.5 per share which meant it lost -$4.11 on the day or -3.1% during that session. The ZS stock price is -27.47% off its 52-week high price of $163.8 and 72.76% above the 52-week low of $35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Despite being -3.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the ZS stock price touched $146 or saw a rise of 11.99%. Year-to-date, Zscaler, Inc. shares have moved 176.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed 9.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $148.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $205. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.18% from current levels.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zscaler, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +206.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.33%, compared to 5.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.9%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.77%.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.08% with a share float percentage of 77.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler, Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.69 Million shares worth more than $732.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.47 Million and represent 4.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2028531 shares of worth $222.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.78 Million shares of worth $194.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.