Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 7,889,559 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.3 Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.84% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -290.24% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 26.83% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting 6.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the JAGX stock price touched $0.548 or saw a rise of 25.91%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have moved -49.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -44.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 251.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 41.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1119.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1119.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1119.51% from current levels.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -89.99%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.1% and 93.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +230.7%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -311.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.