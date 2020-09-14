IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1,245,238 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $792.22 Million, closed the last trade at $13.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -5.94% during that session. The IMAX stock price is -69.47% off its 52-week high price of $22.81 and 55.35% above the 52-week low of $6.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 983.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) trade information

Despite being -5.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the IMAX stock price touched $16.12- or saw a rise of 16.5%. Year-to-date, IMAX Corporation shares have moved -34.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) have changed 6.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.85% from current levels.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IMAX Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -231.43%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -247.6% and -122.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +110.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.6%.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.65% with a share float percentage of 101.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMAX Corporation having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 4.37 Million shares worth more than $49.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 4.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.83 Million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.1% shares in the company for having 1824518 shares of worth $23.01 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $14.81 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.