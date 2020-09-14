Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1,185,300 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The AKER stock price is -467.86% off its 52-week high price of $12.72 and 30.8% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) trade information

Despite being -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the AKER stock price touched $2.77-1 or saw a rise of 19.13%. Year-to-date, Akers Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) have changed -58.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 216.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 166.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $768, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34185.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $768 while the price target rests at a high of $768. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34185.71% from current levels.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +73.3%.