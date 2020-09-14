Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 4,112,011 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.27 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The CS stock price is -25.29% off its 52-week high price of $14.12 and 42.59% above the 52-week low of $6.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 Million shares.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the CS stock price touched $11.31- or saw a rise of 0.18%. Year-to-date, Credit Suisse Group AG shares have moved -16.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have changed -0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.1%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.42%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.81% with a share float percentage of 2.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credit Suisse Group AG having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.71 Million shares worth more than $58.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Earnest Partners LLC, with the holding of over 5.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.78 Million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 1052790 shares of worth $9.52 Million while later fund manager owns 462.45 Thousand shares of worth $4.18 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.