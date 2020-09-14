Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 1,115,406 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.67 Million, closed the last trade at $2.13 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.43% during that session. The AMTX stock price is -62.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 82.58% above the 52-week low of $0.371. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 809.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Sporting 1.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 11 when the AMTX stock price touched $2.34-8 or saw a rise of 8.97%. Year-to-date, Aemetis, Inc. shares have moved 156.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have changed -18.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 106.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 58.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 111.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 111.27% from current levels.

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aemetis, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +256.19% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.9% and 63.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $57.39 Million and $52.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4% for the current quarter and 21.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7%.