U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,224,259 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.32 Million, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The USWS stock price is -1032% off its 52-week high price of $2.83 and 8% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 846.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 746.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the USWS stock price touched $0.3188 or saw a rise of 21.71%. Year-to-date, U.S. Well Services, Inc. shares have moved -86.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) have changed -41.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 621.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 140% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.3 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20% from current levels.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that U.S. Well Services, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.71%, compared to -26.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.3% and 82.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -51.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.75 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $130.88 Million and $92.68 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62% for the current quarter and -46.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.9%.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.04% with a share float percentage of 79.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Well Services, Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. with over 20.38 Million shares worth more than $9.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. held 29.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.88 Million and represent 14.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 739453 shares of worth $360.48 Thousand while later fund manager owns 342.24 Thousand shares of worth $166.84 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.