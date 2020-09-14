Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 5,628,282 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.13 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 3.75% during that session. The KGC stock price is -11.83% off its 52-week high price of $10.21 and 70.21% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.62 Million shares.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Sporting 3.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the KGC stock price touched $9.33-1 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved 93.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed 5.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +153.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 21.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $877.1 Million and $996.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.1% for the current quarter and 29.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.9%.