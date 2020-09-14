Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 2,295,147 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.07 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.8% during that session. The FLR stock price is -144.1% off its 52-week high price of $22.14 and 68.58% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Sporting 1.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the FLR stock price touched $9.64-5 or saw a rise of 5.91%. Year-to-date, Fluor Corporation shares have moved -51.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) have changed -25.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +142.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.25% from current levels.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.94% over the past 6 months, compared to -19.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -122.2% and 161.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.05 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.8 Billion and $4.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.7% for the current quarter and -0.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -9.1%.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.57% with a share float percentage of 95.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluor Corporation having a total of 473 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.03 Million shares worth more than $145.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.47 Million and represent 8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 3772510 shares of worth $45.57 Million while later fund manager owns 3.65 Million shares of worth $44.13 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.