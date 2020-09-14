Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,311,009 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11Billion, closed the last trade at $39.13 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The DT stock price is -24.84% off its 52-week high price of $48.85 and 56.43% above the 52-week low of $17.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the DT stock price touched $41.75- or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, Dynatrace, Inc. shares have moved 54.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have changed 6.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.33% from current levels.

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynatrace, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +66.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.61%, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -289.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.95%.

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.35% with a share float percentage of 94.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynatrace, Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thoma Bravo, LP with over 116.49 Million shares worth more than $4.73 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Thoma Bravo, LP held 41.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $583.9 Million and represent 5.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 4410019 shares of worth $179.05 Million while later fund manager owns 4.04 Million shares of worth $163.86 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.