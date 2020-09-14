Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,333,730 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The FSM stock price is -9.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.59 and 78.76% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Despite being -3.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the FSM stock price touched $7.59-8 or saw a rise of 8.83%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved 69.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed 15.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $9.11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.16% from current levels.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +284.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.18%, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +169.2%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.92% with a share float percentage of 50.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 19.58 Million shares worth more than $99.66 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 6.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32Million and represent 3.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 10103038 shares of worth $51.42 Million while later fund manager owns 8.71 Million shares of worth $44.35 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.74% of company’s outstanding stock.