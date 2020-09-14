Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has a beta value of 6.32 and has seen 4,186,321 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.3 Million, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -9.95% during that session. The GPOR stock price is -580.7% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 38.6% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) trade information

Despite being -9.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the GPOR stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, Gulfport Energy Corporation shares have moved -81.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) have changed -38.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +250.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.14% from current levels.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gulfport Energy Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -86.11%, compared to -41% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -179.2% and -80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.5%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.6 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $285.18 Million and $281.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44.7% for the current quarter and -28.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -608.7%.