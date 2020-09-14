Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 5,810,725 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.05 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 9.17% during that session. The GFI stock price is -2.49% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 73.02% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.41 Million shares.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Sporting 9.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the GFI stock price touched $14.10- or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Limited shares have moved 112.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have changed 14.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +146.1%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.19 at a share yield of 1.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.31%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.37% with a share float percentage of 52.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Limited having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 85.09 Million shares worth more than $799.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 30.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $286.75 Million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.5% shares in the company for having 48542340 shares of worth $456.3 Million while later fund manager owns 32.52 Million shares of worth $305.68 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.68% of company’s outstanding stock.