Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1,025,965 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $323.06 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.4% during that session. The GAU stock price is -46.21% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 61.38% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Sporting 1.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the GAU stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 5.23%. Year-to-date, Galiano Gold Inc. shares have moved 52.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) have changed -9.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 586.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 311.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.72 while the price target rests at a high of $2.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.62% from current levels.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.8%.