CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 2,879,109 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.24 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 13.3% during that session. The CBAT stock price is -107.41% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 873.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Sporting 13.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the CBAT stock price touched $0.8971 or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares have moved -26.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) have changed 1.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 59.15.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -278.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.81% with a share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 88.99 Thousand shares worth more than $67.63 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 32.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.68 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.