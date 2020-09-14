Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 6,654,755 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29.87 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.4% during that session. The GOLD stock price is -4.52% off its 52-week high price of $31.22 and 57.65% above the 52-week low of $12.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.83 Million shares.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Sporting 0.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 10 when the GOLD stock price touched $30.87- or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, Barrick Gold Corporation shares have moved 62.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) have changed 11.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barrick Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +89.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.39%, compared to 21.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 88.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.57 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.68 Billion and $2.88 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.3% for the current quarter and 25.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +270.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.16%.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.94%.