Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,434,221 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $785.73 Million, closed the last trade at $6.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -5.93% during that session. The ACB stock price is -902.29% off its 52-week high price of $69.96 and 24.07% above the 52-week low of $5.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -5.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 04 when the ACB stock price touched $9.02-2 or saw a rise of 22.58%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -73.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -30.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.96 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +157.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.04% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.