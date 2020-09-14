BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1,624,633 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.25 Million, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.99% during that session. The BKYI stock price is -448.94% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 25.53% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Despite being -3.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the BKYI stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 11.81%. Year-to-date, BIO-key International, Inc. shares have moved -6.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) have changed -42.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 325.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +325.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 325.53% from current levels.

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BIO-key International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.1% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.3% and 88.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $910Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $453Million and $535Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.9% for the current quarter and 152.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40.1%.