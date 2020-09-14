111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,042,558 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $497.45 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 10.95% during that session. The YI stock price is -40.78% off its 52-week high price of $8.7 and 31.07% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 64.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 108.32 Million shares.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Sporting 10.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 14 when the YI stock price touched $6.00-2 or saw a rise of 2%. Year-to-date, 111, Inc. shares have moved -12.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) have changed -9.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31%.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.57% with a share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 111, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Totem Point Management, LLC with over 1.07 Million shares worth more than $6.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Totem Point Management, LLC held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 650Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.13 Million and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 20042 shares of worth $148.31 Thousand while later fund manager owns 14.84 Thousand shares of worth $94.2 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.