In last trading session, CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) saw 9,475,283 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.33 trading at $0.01 or 3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.35 Million. That closing price of CHFS’s stock is at a discount of -769.7% from its 52-week high price of $2.87 and is indicating a premium of 15.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.26 in the current quarter.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.26%, in the last five days CHFS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $0.3497 price level, adding 5.92% to its value on the day. CHF Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.37% in past 5-day. CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) showed a performance of -51.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 400% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +445.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 354.55% for stock’s current value.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%