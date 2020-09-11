In last trading session, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) saw 1,207,002 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at $0.2 or 3.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $373.06 Million. That closing price of VHC’s stock is at a discount of -48.38% from its 52-week high price of $7.79 and is indicating a premium of 45.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 681.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.96%, in the last five days VHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 04 when the stock touched $5.90-1 price level, adding 11.02% to its value on the day. VirnetX Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 38.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.72% in past 5-day. VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) showed a performance of 6.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.45 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 585.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +585.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 585.71% for stock’s current value.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%