In last trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 3,125,258 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.23 trading at $0.66 or 18.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.76 Million. That closing price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -29.31% from its 52-week high price of $5.47 and is indicating a premium of 77.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.49%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $4.28-1 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 73.36% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 131.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.08 Million shares which calculate 21.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.08% for stock’s current value.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%