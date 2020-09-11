In last trading session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw 4,497,343 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at -$0.04 or -4.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.78 Million. That closing price of TNXP’s stock is at a discount of -601.3% from its 52-week high price of $5.4 and is indicating a premium of 49.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.8%, in the last five days TNXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $0.9299 price level, adding 17.2% to its value on the day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -34.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.68% in past 5-day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) showed a performance of -31.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.85 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 289.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +289.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 289.61% for stock’s current value.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%