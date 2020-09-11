In last trading session, Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) saw 1,769,958 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.8 trading at -$0.68 or -19.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $88.25 Million. That closing price of SCON’s stock is at a discount of -15% from its 52-week high price of $3.22 and is indicating a premium of 95.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -19.49%, in the last five days SCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $5.28-4 price level, adding 46.96% to its value on the day. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.35% in past 5-day. Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) showed a performance of -46.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 Million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3114.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3114.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3114.29% for stock’s current value.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 69.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%