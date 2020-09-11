In last trading session, New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) saw 8,321,903 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.86 trading at -$0.03 or -1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26 Billion. That closing price of NGD’s stock is at a discount of -5.91% from its 52-week high price of $1.97 and is indicating a premium of 79.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Gold Inc. (NGD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.59%, in the last five days NGD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 5.58% to its value on the day. New Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 111.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.41% in past 5-day. New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) showed a performance of 19.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.05 Million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.85 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.49 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.89% for stock’s current value.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $227.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $217.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $170.3 Million and $169.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.5% while estimating it to be 28.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 192 institutions for New Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at NGD for having 63.07 Million shares of worth $85.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, which was holding about 36.44 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.19 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 37160569 shares of worth $50.17 Million or 5.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $31.76 Million in the company or a holder of 3.48% of company’s stock.