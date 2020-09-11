In last trading session, nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw 1,212,096 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.2 trading at $5.13 or 6.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.55 Billion. That closing price of NCNO’s stock is at a discount of -23.46% from its 52-week high price of $103.95 and is indicating a premium of 20.64% from its 52-week low price of $66.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 607.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 798.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For nCino, Inc. (NCNO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $93.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.89% for stock’s current value.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.54 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.92 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%