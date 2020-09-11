In recent trading session, Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) saw 1,111,761 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.99 trading at -$1.75 or -2.83% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.8 Billion. That current trading price of NTRA’s stock is at a discount of -11.57% from its 52-week high price of $66.93 and is indicating a premium of 71.88% from its 52-week low price of $16.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 704.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 729.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.83%, in the last five days NTRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 04 when the stock touched $65.52- price level, adding 8.96% to its value on the day. Natera, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 77.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.9% in past 5-day. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) showed a performance of 18.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.47 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.02% for stock’s current value.

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Natera, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +118.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.78% while that of industry is -3.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -109.1% in the current quarter and calculating -54.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.23 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $91.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $77.91 Million and $83.24 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12% while estimating it to be 10.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 289 institutions for Natera, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NTRA for having 6.94 Million shares of worth $345.79 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $259.33 Million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2905971 shares of worth $107.64 Million or 3.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $101.05 Million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.