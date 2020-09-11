In last trading session, Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) saw 2,212,384 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at $0.19 or 8.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.95 Million. That closing price of LUB’s stock is at a discount of -6.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.65 and is indicating a premium of 81.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luby’s, Inc. (LUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +101.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 101.61% for stock’s current value.

Luby’s, Inc. (LUB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Luby’s, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at LUB for having 2.86 Million shares of worth $4.15 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hodges Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 2.47 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.58 Million.

On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2328500 shares of worth $3.38 Million or 7.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 657.62 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $552.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.