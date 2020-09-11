In last trading session, Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) saw 1,210,451 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.29 trading at $0.77 or 10.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $236.06 Million. That closing price of KLR’s stock is at a discount of -34.5% from its 52-week high price of $11.15 and is indicating a premium of 54.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 534.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 463.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.24%, in the last five days KLR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $8.87-6 price level, adding 6.54% to its value on the day. Kaleyra, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.8% in past 5-day. Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) showed a performance of 32.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 620.9 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +105.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.56% for stock’s current value.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -77.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 111.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -254.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Kaleyra, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. is the top institutional holder at KLR for having 1.63 Million shares of worth $6.57 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, which was holding about 832.61 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.36 Million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 365042 shares of worth $1.47 Million or 1.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49.02 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $330.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.