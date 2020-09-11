In last trading session, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) saw 1,148,412 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.09 or -7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.2 Million. That closing price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -284.62% from its 52-week high price of $4.5 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.14%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 39.06% to its value on the day. India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.35% in past 5-day. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) showed a performance of 72.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.33 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 160.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.05. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +160.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 160.68% for stock’s current value.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%