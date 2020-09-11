In last trading session, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw 2,771,842 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $80.06 trading at $1.47 or 1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.11 Billion. That closing price of GSX’s stock is at a discount of -77.09% from its 52-week high price of $141.78 and is indicating a premium of 84.16% from its 52-week low price of $12.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.87%, in the last five days GSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $82.13- price level, adding 2.52% to its value on the day. GSX Techedu Inc.’s shares saw a change of 266.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.87% in past 5-day. GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) showed a performance of -17.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.29 Million shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GSX Techedu Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +113.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 123.53% while that of industry is 3.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1300% in the current quarter and calculating 109.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 253.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $276.56 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $369.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $556.99 Million and $132.38 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -50.3% while estimating it to be 178.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 135.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%