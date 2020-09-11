In recent trading session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw 16,223,382 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.08 or 7.24% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $57Million. That current trading price of VBLT’s stock is at a discount of -34.43% from its 52-week high price of $1.64 and is indicating a premium of 26.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 171.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 353.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.24%, in the last five days VBLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 11 when the stock touched $1.44 price level, adding 15.63% to its value on the day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 1.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.74% in past 5-day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) showed a performance of -7.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 389.11 Million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 215.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +309.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 104.92% for stock’s current value.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.7% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.1% in the current quarter and calculating 12.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VBLT for having 1.09 Million shares of worth $1.4 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 603.13 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $772.01 Thousand.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 200000 shares of worth $256Thousand or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.87 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $31.84 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.