For Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.29%, in the last five days CLDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $12.97- price level, adding 13.97% to its value on the day. Cloudera, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.71% in past 5-day. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) showed a performance of -0.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.82 Million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.35% for stock’s current value.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cloudera, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -353.85% while that of industry is 4.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 400% in the current quarter and calculating 150% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $209.11 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $198.29 Million and $211.72 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.5% while estimating it to be 1.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 303 institutions for Cloudera, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at CLDR for having 52.33 Million shares of worth $665.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Intel Corporation, which was holding about 26.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $331.56 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8220000 shares of worth $68.06 Million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.65 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $97.35 Million in the company or a holder of 2.47% of company’s stock.