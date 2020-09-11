In last trading session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw 10,201,850 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.18 trading at -$0.01 or -0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63 Billion. That closing price of AMRN’s stock is at a discount of -524.88% from its 52-week high price of $26.12 and is indicating a premium of 5.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.24%, in the last five days AMRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $5.45-2 price level, adding 23.3% to its value on the day. Amarin Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of -80.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.06% in past 5-day. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) showed a performance of -40.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.45 Million shares which calculate 3.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 165.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +402.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.62% for stock’s current value.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $153.86 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $173.47 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.8% while estimating it to be 21.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.3%