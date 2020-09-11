In last trading session, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) saw 5,765,400 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.01 or -4.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.27 Million. That closing price of JE’s stock is at a discount of -951.85% from its 52-week high price of $2.84 and is indicating a premium of 3.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Just Energy Group Inc. (JE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.72%, in the last five days JE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $0.345 price level, adding 22.12% to its value on the day. Just Energy Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.92% in past 5-day. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) showed a performance of -21.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.79 Million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.38. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.81% for stock’s current value.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Just Energy Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -50.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 162.5% in the current quarter and calculating -86.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $873.77 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $701.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.2% while estimating it to be 5.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86 institutions for Just Energy Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at JE for having 4.66 Million shares of worth $2.4 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TD Asset Management, Inc, which was holding about 4.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.2 Million.