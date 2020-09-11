For XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.49%, in the last five days XSPA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 9.24% to its value on the day. XpresSpa Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.93% in past 5-day. XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) showed a performance of -49.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.24 Million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2727.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2727.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2727.23% for stock’s current value.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.53 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.66 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2019. Company posted $140Million and $12.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8138.6% while estimating it to be 0.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%