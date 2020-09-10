In last trading session, Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) saw 1,195,717 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.57 trading at $0.81 or 5.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $575.07 Million. That closing price of ZYXI’s stock is at a discount of -79.42% from its 52-week high price of $29.73 and is indicating a premium of 54.68% from its 52-week low price of $7.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 775.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.14%, in the last five days ZYXI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $16.71- price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. Zynex, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 110.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.04% in past 5-day. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) showed a performance of -2.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.4 Million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +88.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.79% for stock’s current value.

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.69 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.67 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%