In last trading session, WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw 1,158,916 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.98 trading at $0.19 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.4 Billion. That closing price of WW’s stock is at a discount of -124.93% from its 52-week high price of $47.19 and is indicating a premium of 53.53% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WW International, Inc. (WW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days WW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $24.48- price level, adding 14.3% to its value on the day. WW International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.34% in past 5-day. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) showed a performance of -15.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.29 Million shares which calculate 3.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +71.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.39% for stock’s current value.

WW International, Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $325.6 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $321.91 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $348.57 Million and $332.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -6.6% while estimating it to be -3.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.7%