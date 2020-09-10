In recent trading session, Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw 1,168,761 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.11 or 9.31% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $57.13 Million. That current trading price of VERB’s stock is at a discount of -104.65% from its 52-week high price of $2.64 and is indicating a premium of 44.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 441.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.31%, in the last five days VERB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 10 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 7.97% to its value on the day. Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.25% in past 5-day. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) showed a performance of -3.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 260.55 Million shares which calculate 230.58 days to cover the short interests.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verb Technology Company, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -8.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.5% in the current quarter and calculating 77.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.92 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%