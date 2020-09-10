In recent trading session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) saw 1,156,118 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.49 trading at -$0.01 or -0.11% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.21 Billion. That current trading price of GT’s stock is at a discount of -81.24% from its 52-week high price of $17.2 and is indicating a premium of 56.9% from its 52-week low price of $4.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.11%, in the last five days GT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $10.00- price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s shares saw a change of -38.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.16% in past 5-day. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) showed a performance of -3.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 Million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +110.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.78% for stock’s current value.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +32.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -319.44% while that of industry is -30.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -126.7% in the current quarter and calculating 47.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -14.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.31 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.66 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.8 Billion and $3.71 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -12.8% while estimating it to be -1.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -145.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.41%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 493 institutions for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GT for having 29.15 Million shares of worth $260.73 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 21.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.18 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6683863 shares of worth $59.79 Million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.09 Million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.